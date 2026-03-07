Angul: The decomposed body of a woman who had been missing for nearly 40 days was found hanging from a tree in a forested area under Angul district Friday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Supriya Naik, wife of Suren Naik from Talasahi in Talagad village under Bantala police limits. According to police sources, Supriya had been missing for about 40 days. Her family had lodged a missing complaint at Bantala police station January 26.

Following the complaint, police registered a missing person case and began an investigation. Some residents of Talasahi had gone to a nearby forest, about 500 metres from the village, to collect fi rewood Friday morning.

During this time, they noticed a foul smell and discovered a highly decomposed body of a woman hanging from a tree. The villagers immediately informed Suren Naik’s family. Suren and other family members rushed to the spot and identified the body as that of Supriya.

On being informed, Bantala police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem. According to Supriya’s husband, the couple quarreled a few days before she went missing.

Following the argument, she allegedly left home in anger and headed towards the forest. Despite extensive searches by the family, she could not be traced. Police said further investigation into the incident is underway.