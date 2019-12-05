BHUBANESWAR: Mission Shakti Mela, a 12-day-long crafts expo, was inaugurated ground by Tukuni Sahu, Minister, Women & Child Development & Mission Shakti, at IDCO Exhibition Ground here Thursday.

A mobile application on Mission Shakti Mela was also launched by the minister in the presence of Lopamudra Baxipatra, advisor, Mission Shakti, Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, development commissioner cum additional chief secretary, Anu Garg, principal secretary, Department of Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti, Sujata R Karthikeyan, commissioner cum director, Directorate of Mission Shakti and Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, director (special projects) NRLM and chief executive officer, ORMAS.

Addressing the visitors and participants, minister Sahu said, “Mission Shakti Mela celebrates women empowerment. It’s a revolutionary initiative started in the year 2001 by Govt of Odisha with an aim to empower women all across the state. It also endeavors sustainable livelihood solutions for women SHGs and PGs.

The fair featured 213 stalls offering a diverse range of rural products, handloom, handicraft, NTFP, food items, spices and non-farm products. More than 200 varieties of products were exhibited for sale at the site.

More than 500 women members of 262 women SHGs and PGs across 30 districts of Odisha have participated at the mega expo with their produce.

In a first, uniform packaging with attractive branding has been adopted by Mission Shakti Mela. Each food-grade poly pouch has been prepared strictly adhering to the government regulations.

Extending an interactive learning platform to the participants with ‘Meet and Learn’ in the morning hours, the fair featured reputed organisations like NIFT, ORMAS and RSETI.

The Mission Shakti Android app will update info to the visitors regarding location of stalls, products and other facilities available on the ground.

A vibrant Selfie Corner was also installed at the fair to imprint visitors’ memory of Mission Shakti Mela. A traditional village food court is also set up at the ground for the visitors. From Baripada Mudhi-Mansa to Millet café, each stall offered unique and vibrant delicacies.

