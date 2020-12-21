Mumbai: Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty has been busy shooting for Kashmir Files in Dehradun and Mussoorie for the past several days. However, Mithun Chakraborty suddenly feel ill during the shooting Saturday. Sources said that the actor is suffering from an acute infection of the stomach. Shooting has been stopped till he gets well.

According to reports, Mithun suddenly collapsed during shooting due to which he had to return to his hotel. But he was not taken to any hospital. Doctors visited him at the hotel. They checked him and gave him medicines and advised him sufficient rest. However, knowing Mithun, it never happened. The actor again started shooting Monday. Shooting will continue till January 6.

Kashmir Files is a film based on the migration of Kashmiri Hindus from Jammu and Kashmir and their plight. Apart from Mithun, Anupam Kher will also be seen in pivotal role. Earlier, Vivek Agnihotri had made film The Tashkent Files based on the mysterious death of Lal Bahadur Shastri, which was released in 2019 and proved to be a hit film. Mithun had also played a pivotal role in that film also.