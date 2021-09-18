Balasore: A first-time ruling BJD legislator from Balasore district Friday earned Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appreciation for rescuing a pregnant woman from a flood-hit village in his constituency, following which she gave birth to a baby boy.

Balasore Sadar MLA Swarup Kumar Das, who was elected in a by-election last year, reached Mundadhar village on a speed boat after receiving an SOS call from the sarpanch and rescued Mamata Rout.

Das later drove her in his car to a government hospital, where she delivered her child, family sources said. Rout’s family had approached the sarpanch of the village cut-off by the flood after she experienced labour pains.

The village headman called up Das, who had earlier circulated his contact number on the social media for any emergency, and sought his help.

Das was making rounds in his constituency on the speed boat when he received the call from the sarpanch and he immediately reached the village and rescued the woman.

Patnaik, who had a few days ago suspended the party’s Chilika MLA for his alleged unruly behaviour, promptly appreciated Das.

“Appreciate @SwarupDas_BLS, MLA from Baleswar Sadar constituency, for rescuing a pregnant woman from the flood affected Mundadhar village. His selfless service for his constituents has set an example in public service,” Patnaik tweeted.

