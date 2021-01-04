Bhubaneswar: The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has resumed the ‘Mo Bus’ service on all routes including Route No. 29.

The CRUT informed in an official notification that the much needed city buses will start ferrying passengers on its designated routes in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack Puri and Konark.

From last nine months the CRUT had banned the ‘Mo Bus’ service in most of the routes following the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the ‘Mo Bus’ service is now available on all routes including state capital Bhubaneswar, Millennium City Cuttack and the Holy City of Puri.

Here are the details of routes and timings of ‘Mo Buses’:

📢Notice- #MoBus🚌 service will be available in all the routes including Route 29, tomorrow (4th Jan,Monday) onwards. Please find the new weekday schedule below. 👇#NoMaskNoEntry#MoBusforBetterYou@MOBBY_MoBus @arunbothra pic.twitter.com/maN8hY58Wu — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) January 3, 2021

PNN