BHUBANESWAR: Due to time constraints in modern lifestyle, women find it difficult to maintain a strict beauty regime. To overcome this, mobile beauty vans were unveiled at Plaza Infocity here Sunday.

The vehicles were inaugurated by Praveen Kala, chief general manager, SBI Bhubaneswar Circle and cine star Bhoomika Dash. Interacting with Orissa Post, Dash said, “Innovative ideas such as this are always welcome.This initiative will certainly help homemakers, working women and college students to cater to their beauty needs without spending hours at salons.”

Kala lauded the visionary efforts made by a beauty studio at Info city. She said, “Every woman faces challenges to look good amid a demanding schedule. Mo Beauty van will be a blessing for them.”

Even the first beauty Café launched at the Plaza has modern amenities like a full-organised café with free Wi-Fi and every other possible amenity where girls can chill out and hangout more.

Sweta Padma, an employee said, “Whether you are a multitasking woman-on-the-go, a homebody who prefers the serenity of familiar surroundings or just too damn lazy to slip out of your comfort clothes, the advantages of this van is much more than one can imagine.”