You must have heard many times that the radiation from mobile phones is very harmful for us, yet we spend most of our time glued to our mobile screens.

Mobile usage has increased significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how the radiation affects the brain:

According to an AIIMS doctor, due to excessive use of mobiles, people have to face problems like headaches, irritability, neck pain, loss of eyesight and memory loss. Serious effects are seen from mobile radiation. Radiation which emanates from mobile phone tries to connect to the existing cells in the brain, due to which the brain cells get disturbed and there are problems ranging from headaches to memory loss. Apart from this, the heat emanating from the mobile also leaves a lot of impact on the brain, which is quite damaging.

Use mobile smartly

It is impossible to do any work without mobile phones in today’s era. We have to go against our will at time and have to use it due to work or education. In such a situation, it is very important that you make a habit of using mobile phones smartly. Whenever you can, try and keep the phone away from your body. Bluetooth headsets can be an option.

Apart from this, keep in mind that you keep your mobile away from your head at bedtime. Avoid keeping the mobile in the pocket of your clothes too as there is a possibility that the phone might blast due to excessive use.