Rayagada: A safety mock drill was organised at the alumina refinery plant of Utkal Alumina International Limited (UAIL) here, Monday. The drill was a regular practice to make the employees prepared for various industrial crises and train them on avoiding such mishaps and to take up rescue operation.

The drill was carried out at refinery HFO storage area of the plant and conducted in the presence of DCG and district officials Ranjit Kumar Naik, assistant director factory and broiler department, K Somani, district fire officer, Md Avesh, senior officer JK Paper Mill (JKPM), DK Samal, chief security officer, JKPM and RR Biswal Manager Safety, JKPM, AK Khillo, ASI Doraguda PS.

All the employees including senior executives of the company participated in the event. In a pre-briefing Kausiki, GM (technical) spoke on the overall process of the refinery operation and the process of handling such crises during emergency in the presence of N Nagesh Unit Head and President, UAIL.

President Nagesh said mock drills are very essential as it helps the employees to remain prepared for such incidents. He also mentioned that after the mock drill any kind of observation by external team will be taken for further improvement in the process of safety and emergency preparedness.

