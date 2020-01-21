New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of lying to the nation over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said that they are a ‘drag on democracy’.

Sibal’s comment came after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Monday lowered India’s economic growth rate forecast for the current fiscal to 4.8 per cent.

Taking to Twitter, Sibal said, “IMF lowers India’s GDP for 2019 to 4.8%. Calls it a drag on the world economy… Protests of people, young and old, across India (who can’t be recognised by the clothes they wear)… Reflect that the duo Modiji and Amit Shah are a drag on Indian Democracy.”

The Congress leader said that the Constitution doesn’t discriminate on the basis of religion but Modi and Shah wanted to do it which is why we are opposing it.

He also accused the UP government of giving citizenship to people who don’t have papers.