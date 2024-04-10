New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated Simon Harris for becoming Ireland’s youngest prime minister and said he looks forward to working with him to further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Lawmaker Harris was elected Ireland’s prime minister by a vote in parliament Tuesday, becoming the country’s youngest-ever leader at 37.

Harris takes over as the head of Ireland’s three-party coalition government from Leo Varadkar, who had announced his resignation last month.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Congratulations @SimonHarrisTD on becoming youngest ever Prime Minister of Ireland. Highly value our historical ties that are based on shared belief in democratic values.”

Looking forward to working together to further strengthen India-Ireland bilateral partnership, Modi said.

PTI