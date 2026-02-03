New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday told NDA leaders that the coalition has been winning various elections due to its people-friendly policies and hard work.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told reporters after the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting that Prime Minister Modi also told NDA MPs that they should not be complacent with their win in various polls, including local bodies, but continue with the good work.

At the meeting, Modi was felicitated by the NDA leaders for successfully concluding trade deals with 39 countries.

Referring to the US and India agreeing on a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, the minister said there is excitement about it in the entire country.

There is excitement among the MPs that these trade deals have been concluded under the leadership of the PM. The trade deals have been signed with a total of 39 countries. This is historic. All these 39 countries are developed countries…This is historic. There has been a very good atmosphere in the country, he said.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said, PM Modi explained to all the MPs that the government works in favour of India, be it a trade deal or a budget.

The credit for the trade deal between India and America and India and Europe goes to PM Modi. This has happened because of his determination. The trade deal will give benefits to small-scale businessmen, he asserted.

Rijiju said the prime minister gave broad guidelines for the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to carry forward their parliamentary and welfare works.

The prime minister said the NDA is winning one election after another due to its good work. He said an election can’t be won without being on the ground. We have to be on the ground and do good work for the welfare of the people, Rijiju said.

Newly elected BJP president Nitin Nabin was also formally welcomed at the meeting.

MPs belonging to the BJP, TDP, JD(U), LJP (R), Shiv Sena, JD(S) and other constituents of the NDA attended the meeting.

Those who attended the meeting include Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J P Nadda, Apna Dal leader and union minister Anupriya Patel, NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde, Rashtriya Lok Morcha leader Upendra Kushwaha, among others.