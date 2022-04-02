New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba Saturday jointly inaugurated cross-border passenger train services, RuPay payment system in Nepal and signed several Memorandums of Understanding.

The train services between Jainagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal was inaugurated Saturday after delegates-level meeting between the two leaders. The passenger train services have been built under India’s Grant Assistance.

They also inaugurated Solu Corridor 132 KV power transmission line and sub-station in Nepal built under government of India’s Line of Credit. Further, Nepal joined International Solar Alliance.

Both the leaders held delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi Saturday.

“Wide-ranging talks on our multi-faceted partnership are on the agenda,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Before reaching Hyderabad House, Deuba paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Raj Ghat.

On Friday, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Deuba in Delhi. He said, “I am confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighbourly ties,” he said.

Before that, Deuba visited the BJP headquarters and met party chief JP Nadda.

Deuba, his wife and four cabinet ministers of Nepal were part of the delegation that met Nadda. The meeting lasted for around half an hour. Nadda received Nepal Prime Minister Deuba at the BJP office.

After meeting, head of BJP overseas affairs cell Vijay Chauthaiwale had said that on party chief Nadda’s invitation, Nepal Prime Minister Deuba, his wife and four cabinet ministers visited the BJP headquarters.

“Discussion was held in a very cordial environment and the BJP chief briefed Nepal Prime Minister about the social works done by party workers during Covid,” Chauthaiwale had said.

Deuba Friday arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of Modi.