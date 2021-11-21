New Delhi: The Union Cabinet is likely to take up for approval Wednesday the bills to withdraw the three farm laws, sources in the government said.

These bills shall then be introduced in the forthcoming session of Parliament, they added.

On the occasion of Gurpurab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday announced the government’s intention to withdraw the laws in the interest of the nation.

The winter session of Parliament starts November 29.

Demanding the withdrawal of the laws, agitating farmers have been sitting at three sites on Delhi’s borders since November last year. They have said they will stay put till Parliament repeals the laws.

The government will now bring bills for the withdrawal of the three farm laws in Parliament following the Prime Minister’s announcement.