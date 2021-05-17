New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hailed the heroes who are continuously serving the people even though the government has failed.

Rahul Gandhi Monday tweeted, “While GOI has failed not just in managing Covid crisis but also in standing with the people, there are numerous individual stories of strength and altruism everyday. Immense gratitude to these heroes dedicated to serving others and showing the world what India truly stands for.”

Rahul Gandhi earlier slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying ventilators provided by PM CARES don’t work and there is a lot in common between the PM and these ventilators.

“There’s a lot common between PM Cares ventilators and the PM himself: too much false PR, don’t do their respective jobs and nowhere in sight when needed,” he said in a tweet.

His remarks came two days after Modi ordered an “immediate” audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government.

This comes against the backdrop of reports about ventilators supplied under the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund lying unutilised in some states, even as Covid-19 patients are gasping for breath due to medical oxygen shortage.

According to the government, PM CARES Fund has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for supplying 50,000 ventilators in government-run Covid hospitals in the states and Union territories.

“The Prime Minister took serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilized in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government should be carried out. The Prime Minister added that refresher training for properly operating ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary,” the statement issued Saturday said.