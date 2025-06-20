Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand welcome in Bhubaneswar Friday after he landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport, before taking part in a Tiranga Yatra and a roadshow.

Modi was received at the airport by Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the state’s two Deputy Chief Ministers, several Cabinet ministers, and other dignitaries.

The Tiranga Yatra and the roadshow were held simultaneously, as this was Modi’s first visit to Odisha after ‘Operation Sindoor’.

As the PM’s cavalcade made its way slowly through the streets, thousands lined up on both sides of the road from the airport to Janata Maidan.

Amidst chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Modi Zindabad’, people from all walks of life eagerly awaited a glimpse of the PM.

Cultural troupes showcased traditional folk arts, including performances of Bagha Nachha (tiger dance), Ghoda Nachha (horse dance), Ghumra music, cymbal-beating, and Kirtan, adding vibrant colour and rhythm to the celebrations.

The Tiranga Yatra and the roadshow covered around 9 km from the airport to Janata Maidan, the venue of the event commemorating the first anniversary of the BJP government in Odisha.

Modi did not step out of his vehicle during the roadshow, waving to the crowd from inside as the convoy moved along the designated route.

“I had brought a bouquet to welcome Modi, but could not get the opportunity,” said Manorama Das, a woman from a nearby slum who had come with hopes of meeting the PM.

However, when Modi reached the meeting venue, he sat in an open jeep to reach the pandal.

