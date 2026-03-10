New Delhi: Ahead of his visit to the two states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the NDA’s good governance agenda stands tall in contrast to the “loot and misgovernance” of both the LDF and UDF in Keralam, while the DMK is rattled by the NDA’s rising popularity across Tamil Nadu.

The prime minister said he was looking forward to being in Keralam and Tamil Nadu where he will attend programmes in Ernakulam and Tiruchirappalli Wednesday.

Upon reaching Keralam, Modi will attend the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha.

“The work done by this body for the welfare is noteworthy. After that, in a subsequent programme, various development works will be inaugurated, or their foundation stones will be laid. These works pertain to sectors such as energy, highways, rural infrastructure, railways and more,” he said in a series of posts on ‘X’.

Subsequently, at around 2:15 pm, Modi will address an NDA rally to be held in Ernakulam, Keralam.

“The NDA’s good governance agenda stands tall in contrast to the loot and misgovernance of both LDF and UDF. NDA will focus on development-oriented politics and fulfil the aspirations of the youth of Keralam,” he said.

In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects covering petroleum, natural gas, roads, railways and more.

The key projects include the foundation stone for the BPCL City Gas Distribution Network in the Nilgiris and Erode districts. A total of 89 rural road projects will also be inaugurated.

“At around 6:30 PM tomorrow, 11th March, I will join the NDA leaders of Tamil Nadu for the NDA rally in Tiruchirappalli. DMK is clearly rattled by the NDA’s rising popularity across the state. The people of Tamil Nadu have seen through the misgovernance and unfulfilled promises of DMK. That is why they are connecting with NDA’s agenda of hope and progress,” he said.

During his day-long visit, the prime minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of developmental projects in the two southern states worth Rs 16,450 crore.

While in Ernakulum, Modi will lay the foundation stones of multiple developmental projects worth around Rs 10,800 crore, and in Tiruchirappalli, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth about Rs 5,650 crore.