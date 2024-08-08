Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik Thursday condoled the death of former CM of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee.

Majhi said that Buddhadeb’s legacy will be remembered, and Patnaik noted that he (Buddhadeb) would be remembered for his contribution to nation-building.

Bhattacharjee died Thursday at his Kolkata residence, following old age-related ailments.

Taking to X, Majhi said: “Saddened to hear about the demise of former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. His legacy in Indian politics will be remembered. My heartfelt condolence to his family and loved ones during this difficult times.” (SIC)

Similarly, Patnaik in the X post said: “Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former West Bengal Chief Minister #BuddhadebaBhattacharjee. He will be remembered for his probity in public life, welfare initiatives and his contribution to nation-building. My condolences to the bereaved family members and admirers. Om Shanti.”

The veteran Left leader was 80 and is survived by his wife Meera and daughter Suchetana, who underwent gender change surgery.

PTI