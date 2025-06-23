If you’ve had a long day, here’s a viral video that’ll make you laugh and maybe hide your snacks next time you’re on a road trip.

Watch the viral video here:

Monkesh Bhai se badmoshi nhi 😂😎🐒 pic.twitter.com/OxoQZnySNA — 𝓐𝓷𝓪𝔂𝓪 (@Anaya_015) June 22, 2025

The video begins with a monkey sitting calmly on the front windshield of a car. Nicknamed ‘Monkesh bhai’ by the internet, the little guy is anything but shy.

He gestures at the driver, clearly asking for food. The driver rolls down the side window just a bit, probably unsure what the monkey might do. But ‘Monkesh bhai’ isn’t wasting any time.

The monkey pokes his hand through the gap. At first, it looks innocent—he’s just trying to grab a bite. So the driver opens the window slightly more to pass him a snack.

That’s when ‘Monkesh bhai’ makes his move.

Out of nowhere, he grabs the entire snack box from the driver’s hand — bold, smooth, and completely unexpected. The man inside the car can only stare in shock.

The monkey doesn’t even flinch. With the box in hand, he climbs back up and sits proudly like he’s just pulled off the heist of the week.

The internet, of course, is loving it. Comments are calling him “the smoothest operator in the jungle” and “a true foodie with zero guilt.”

If anything, this viral video proves that ‘Monkesh bhai’ has mastered the art of snack snatching—and with style.

PNN