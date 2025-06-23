In the ever-evolving world of social media, new faces go viral every day, but only a few manage to stay relevant. Puneet Superstar is one of them. Often dubbed the “superstar” of social media, Puneet is once again making headlines but this time, he’s not rolling in mud or drinking drain water. Instead, he’s been spotted offering namaz and performing sajda at Delhi’s iconic Jama Masjid.

Dressed in a black kurta and a skull cap, Puneet’s unexpected avatar has left many both shocked and amused. After all, when someone known as the “brand ambassador of absurdity” suddenly appears to be praying with sincerity, people are bound to question the act.

Puneet, infamous for antics like tearing his clothes in public or screaming “superstar” after drinking dirty water, has now taken a spiritual turn or at least appears to have. In the viral clip, he’s seen on a prayer mat at Jama Masjid, completing sajda before the camera. The angle, lighting, and timing of the video are suspiciously perfect, leaving viewers wondering whether this is genuine ibadat or just another viral publicity stunt.

The video was shared from the Instagram handle @puneetsuperr_star and has already been viewed millions of times. As always, social media has plenty to say. One user commented, “Bro, when is the circumcision ceremony?” Another wrote, “This man belongs to no religion.” A third added, “Now just go ahead and accept Islam too, brother!”