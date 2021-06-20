Taking care of skin is very important during the rainy season. The change in weather also affects our skin. To keep the skin healthy and glowing, we should take special care of our diet.

Let us know today about food that will prove to be helpful in making skin healthy and glowing.

Fruit salad

Fruit salad is one such special way that will make your skin glow in a few weeks. You should consume fruits such as apple, banana and orange once a week. By doing this your skin will glow.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt helps in maintaining proper metabolism. Good bacteria are actually found in curd. Including curd in your diet is very beneficial for your skin as well as digestion.

Raw vegetables

By including raw broccoli, carrots and beetroot in your diet, you will remain healthy. Besides. these vegetables are known to have a special effect on your skin making it glow.

Khichdi

Try to consume khichdi once a week. Let us tell you, khichdi helps improve digestion. You can enjoy khichdi by adding vegetables of your preference.