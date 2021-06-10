Bhubaneswar: The Southwest monsoon has set in over Odisha, Bhubaneswar-based regional Meteorological Centre of IMD said Thursday.

In a Twitter post, the agency wrote, “Southwest #Monsoon has set in over #Odisha today, the #10thJune 2021. Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Odisha, during next 48 hours.”

Southwest #Monsoon has set in over #Odisha today, the #10thJune 2021.

Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Odisha, during next 48 hours. #Monsoon2021 #MonsoonUpdate #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/ZcEmW03Ism — Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar (@mcbbsr) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, the weatherman has issued an Orange Warning (be prepared) for several districts of the state including Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur.

Between 8:30 am of June 10 and 8:30 am of June 11, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places while extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over these districts.

In its afternoon bulletin Thursday, the agency issued an alert advising to take precaution against waterlogging and localised flash flood in some places, damage to kutcha road, traffic congestion in urban areas due to waterlogging and damage to crops and vegetables in some areas.

For the same period, a Yellow Warning has also been issued for several districts including Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Subarnapur and Nabarangpur. Isolated places of these districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Under the influence of likely formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40 -50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over central Bay of Bengal adjoining North Bay Bengal during June 10- June 12 and along and off Odisha coast & North Bay of Bengal adjoining west-central Bay Bengal from June 11 to June 13, 2021.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas of central Bay of Bengal adjoining North Bay Bengal during June 10 – June 12 and along and off Odisha coast & North Bay of Bengal adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal from June 11 to June 13, 2021.

Fishermen in deep-sea have been advised to return to the coast by June 10 evening.

PNN