Keonjhar: More than 10 passengers were injured after a bus they were traveling in overturned at Parsala under Champua police limits in Keonjhar district late Wednesday night.

According to reports, the bus ‘Sanskar’ was heading towards Bhubaneswar from Koira when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the steering following which the bus overturned. Locals rushed the injured persons to a nearby hospital in Champua. Meanwhile, the driver of the bus has fled the spot.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. A manhunt was also launched to nab the fled driver.

PNN