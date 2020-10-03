Yerevan: Azerbaijani Army lost over 3,000 servicemen in a series of clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Azerbaijani Army has lost more than 3,000 servicemen since the eruption of hostilities in conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh, the press secretary of the president of the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh made the announcement Saturday.

“The intelligence data show that the Azerbaijani losses had already exceeded 3,000 servicemen. Most bodies remain in the neutral zone, and nothing is being done for their transportation,” Vagram Pogosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

It was Sunday morning when an escalation unfolded along the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy that proclaimed independence from what then was the Soviet Azerbaijan Republic in the year 1991.

Azerbaijan launched what it described as a “counteroffensive,” while the Artsakh authorities accused Azerbaijani forces of opening fire against innocent civilians and civilian infrastructure in its capital of Stepanakert. The armed hostilities continue even at this point.

PNN/Agencies