New Delhi: The tally of active COVID-19 cases in India has shrunk to 1.63 lakh which is just 1.52 per cent of the total caseload. So far 39.50 lakh beneficiaries have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till Tuesday morning, the Union Health Ministry said. The Health Ministry also said that India’s daily new coronavirus cases have been consistently following a downward slope. After reaching a peak of 95,735 daily cases September 10 last year, India recorded Tuesday 8,635 new instances of the infection, the lowest in eight months.

In another significant development, India has reported less than 100 daily deaths in a span of 24 hours. It is the lowest in eight-and-half months. In the 24-hour period till Tuesday 8 am, 94 fatalities have been recorded. On May 15 last year, 100 deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported.

The Health Ministry said Till Tuesday 8.00am a total of 39,50,156 beneficiaries have received vaccine shots. In a span of 24 hours, 1,91,313 healthcare workers were vaccinated across 3,516 sessions. So far, 72,731 sessions have been conducted, the ministry said. It stressed that the number of beneficiaries being vaccinated every day has shown a progressive increase.

A total 13,423 patients have recovered and discharged in a day, the Health Ministry said. It added 85.09 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 states and Union Territories.

Kerala has reported the most 5,215 single-day recoveries. In Maharashtra, 3,289 people and in Chhattisgarh 520 people have recuperated during the same period.