Korukonda: Although the State and Central governments have various schemes to help the poor, elderly and physically-challenged persons, there are still scores who remain deprived of such facilities due to the apathy of the officials.

A stark example of such apathy can be witnessed at Alekhguda village of Chitapari-3 panchayat under Korukonda block in Malkangiri district.

Fifty people belonging to 13 families were forced to shift more than a decade back to Alekhguda village. Earlier they resided at the Badaakhiaguda village near Kudumulugumma locality. However, bad road conditions and constant fear of attack by wild animals compelled them to seek refuge elsewhere.

Their precarious conditions however, haven’t changed for the better. They are yet to get their Aadhaar and Voter ID cards – two main ingredients to get government aid. As a result four physically-challenged persons have not been able to avail of the ‘Pension for Disabled’ scheme. Similarly the senior members of these families cannot enrol themselves for the ‘Old Age Pension’ scheme. The Alekhguda village also doesn’t have any concrete and ‘pucca’ road which makes movement from one place to other a difficult proposition, more so during the monsoons.

There is no hygienic drinking water facility in the village. Hence they have to drink water from an old tube well. Tests have proved that the water is laced with iron. The facility is far away from where they stay and at times the members have been attacked by bears when they go to fetch water.

The villagers have repeatedly informed the block officials regarding their woes, but all their appeals have fallen on deaf years. With nothing working in their favour till now, these villagers now through the media want to highlight their problems to the government.

When contacted on the issue, BDO Dasarathi Sarabu said, “We will soon take necessary development measures so that the problems of these villagers are addressed.”

PNN