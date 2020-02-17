New Delhi: Two months after the alleged police brutality at Jamia Millia Islamia University, a new video has emerged purportedly showing paramilitary and police personnel beating up students in the library December 15, drawing sharp reactions from several political leaders, including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Police destroying CCTV Camera after attacking students in Jamia If they feel they didn't do anything wrong, why did they destroy the CCTV? pic.twitter.com/K3QortAvOz — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) February 17, 2020

The 48-second video, which appears to be a CCTV footage, purportedly shows some seven to eight paramilitary and police personnel entering the Old Reading Hall and beating up students with batons. The paramilitary and police personnel are also seen covering their faces with handkerchiefs.

The university had turned into a battlefield December 15 as police entered the campus to look for outsiders who were involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The world over – law enforcement agencies depend on CCTV footage to catch thieves/criminals/rioters.

But India wants to be a world beater – that's why law enforcement agencies beat the shit out of CCTVs 🤦🏽🧐 pic.twitter.com/0UEUn0cFJX — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) February 17, 2020

Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence) Praveer Ranjan said the video has come to their knowledge and they will investigate it as part of their ongoing probe.

The Jamia Coordination Committee said it received the video from an anonymous source.

It also said the university has shared video footage of the police action in the library with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is probing the episode.

Why would the police break CCTV cameras? Since when did law enforcement agencies need the CCTV broken? https://t.co/lq4XmTiq55 — Shuja ul haq (@ShujaUH) February 17, 2020

Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said if no action is taken even after the video then the government’s intentions will stand exposed.

The Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday clarified that it has not released the new video which is circulating on social media showing some men in paramilitary and police personnel uniform beating up students in the university’s library on December 15.