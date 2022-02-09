Rabat: The coast guards of Morocco’s Royal Navy have rescued 256 illegal immigrants in the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean since Saturday, the official news agency MAP reported.

The immigrants, mostly from sub-Saharan Africa, included 41 women and 5 children, the report cited a military source as saying Tuesday.

They were facing difficulties on board the makeshift inflatable boats and received the first aid when they were rescued, said the source.

Morocco has long been a transit country for African immigrants seeking to reach Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.