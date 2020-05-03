Tehran: Some mosques in Iran are set to reopen Monday having been closed since mid-March because of the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Iranians have had to make do with attending drive-ins to watch sermons during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramzan, the BBC reported.

On Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani said mosques in 132 low-risk or “white” cities and towns had been given clearance to open their doors from Monday.

“Friday prayer sermons will resume in those areas as well… However, all these steps will be taken by respecting the health protocols,” the BBC quoted him as saying.

Rouhani said that a similar plan was in place for schools from 16 May.

The country, which was once the worst affected in the Middle Eastern region, has registered 96,448 confirmed cases of coronavirus and a death toll of 6,156.

IANS