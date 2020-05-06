Nayagarh: A woman and her daughter were charred to death Wednesday in a fire mishap that broke out in their house at Gopalpur village under Ranpur police limits in Nayagarh district.

A male child of the woman sustained serious burn injuries in the incident.

Neighbours helped extinguish the flames and took the woman and both her children to Ranpur hospital where the doctor pronounced the woman and her daughter dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the boy, who was in a critical condition, was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Sources said the fire broke out inside their house Wednesday morning.

While the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, a report in this connection has been registered with local police and a probe has been initiated.

PNN