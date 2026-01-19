Digapahandi: Police Sunday arrested Balakrushna Patra of Sanadumbala village in connection with a knife attack on a woman and her two daughters in Indira Awas Colony at Kandeswar village under Digapahandi block of Ganjam district.

The victims remain in critical condition.

The injured have been identified as Kumari Sethi, 58, and her unmarried daughters, Sabita Sethi, 32, and Jhili Sethi, 24.

The incident occurred around 11 pm Saturday.

According to sources, Kumari has been living with her daughters after the death of her husband, Pana Sethi.

After dinner, the family went to sleep when a group of miscreants allegedly knocked on their door.

As Kumari opened the door, one of the attackers entered and slashed her neck with a sharp knife.

Her daughters rushed to help but were also attacked and sustained severe injuries.

The assailants then fled the scene on a motorcycle. Neighbours, alerted by the cries, rescued the victims and informed police.

The three were initially admitted to Digapahandi Community Health Centre and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Jhili was subsequently shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition remained critical.

Police said the attack may have been carried out in retaliation for a prior dispute involving the family.

A bloodstained knife believed to have been used in the assault was seized.

A case has been registered, and the accused will be produced in court Monday.

Villagers and family members have expressed shock and demanded swift justice.