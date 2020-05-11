Arindam Ganguly, OP

Bhubaneswar: Since ages, mothers have been the force that holds a family together. The nurturing a mother provides to her children and the sacrifices she makes are unparalleled. However, there are a few women in the society who are making bigger sacrifices at the moment than merely taking care of their children. Mother’s Day is an opportunity to express respect, honour, and love towards mothers and recognise the maternal bond. On this occasion, Orissa POST spoke to some exceptional mothers who work 24X7 during coronavirus-induced lockdown to save others undermining the need of their families.

Meet Dr Santoshini Dash who works at the testing centre of Institute of Life Science (ILS)in the city.

“Away from my family, I have been staying on ILS campus for the last several days as we have to collect and test more than 900 swab samples every day. I am connected with my family only through telephone. Though I desperately want to meet my daughter, it is not possible due to the high risk of contamination,” said Dash.

Viyatprajna Acharya is another mother who also works at a coronavirus sample testing centre. However, she has to leave home by 8.30 am to join the war against COVID-19. “My two daughters who join me in finishing the daily chores are of great help. Therefore, I consider motherhood as a blessing,” said Acharya.

Banita Maharana, an Inspector In-Charge of city women police station, is another mother warrior who has kept public interest ahead of her own. She said that “We are working round-the-clock to ensure safety of the citizens. I am happy that the Commissionerate Police have appreciated the role of women police personnel in the fight against corona outbreak.”

Many physicians have stopped consulting patients after reporting of corona +ve cases in Bhubaneswar but city-based gynaecologist Dr Veena Panda is certainly not among them. She has been addressing the health issues of the patients at her home. Her two sons are also treating corona patients at New Delhi and England respectively.