Soro: A two-wheeler rider was crushed to death under a truck Tuesday morning at Bagudi market under Soro police limits of Balasore district.

The deceased was identified as Narendra Jena, a resident of nearby Mahumuhana village.

According to locals, Narendra was on his way to Soro when two fighting bulls unexpectedly came on to the road and hit his motorcycle. Under impact, Narendra fell to the ground and was crushed by a truck that was trailing him.

The victim died on the spot.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and sent the body for the postmortem. The cops are investigating the incident.

