Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been admitted to a hospital here after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Chouhan has been taken to Chirayu Hospital, a dedicated facility for the treatment of Covid patients in the capital city.

Lokendra Parashar, in-charge of the BJP’s media department, said that Chouhan himself said that he wanted to be treated in Chirayu Hospital.

Parashar said the Chief Minister has chosen this hospital as the ordinary citizens are treated there.

“I have been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital on the advice of a doctor after testing Covid-19 positive. All types of tests have been conducted here. I am perfectly healthy,” tweeted Chouhan.

Earlier, Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared information of his testing Covid-19 positive on his Twitter handle. “My dear people, I was having symptoms of #COVID19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get corona test done. People close to me must move to quarantine,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, Chouhan said, “I am following all the guidelines of #COVID19. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor’s advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus. I made every effort to avoid it, but people used to come and meet me for various reasons.”

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in his absence Ministers Narottam Mishra, Bhupendra Singh, Vishwas Sarang will hold meetings adding that, “I myself will continue to make every effort to control #COVID19 during treatment.”

IANS