Bhubaneswar: Two days after India reported its first case of monkeypox (mpox), caused by the virulent Clade 1b strain, which was declared a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry has issued an advisory to all the states and Union Territories (UTs), including Odisha, urging them to prevent and minimise the spread of the virus. The advisory emphasised the importance of raising public awareness about the disease, the modes of transmission and the need for timely reporting. Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra has issued the advisory saying, “The World Health Organization on 14th August, 2024 announced that the current outbreak of mpox (previously known as monkeypox) disease is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

This is the second time such mpox disease associated PHEIC has been declared by WHO under the International Health Regulations, 2005, to which India is a signatory.” All states/UTs are requested to undertake appropriate activities to make communities aware about the disease, its modes of spread, need/importance of timely reporting and preventive measures. To ensure preparedness, the letter outlines necessary actions such as identifying isolation facilities in hospitals for suspected and confirmed mpox cases, ensuring the availability of logistics and training healthcare workers. The advisory also stresses the need to curb panic among the public, while health infrastructure is augmented to handle any potential outbreak. Earlier, Odisha Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra had issued a set of precautionary measures for management of the fatal disease. Mishra directed all the port health officers, chief district medical and public health officers to remain vigilant in view of mpox outbreak.

In a letter, Mishra said, “Monkeypox cases have been reported from several countries of the world including India. So, there is need to strengthen surveillance activities, preparedness and response against the disease.” “Although India has reported a few mpox cases, it is imperative that we take adequate precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. We should ensure proper checking of persons having unexplained rash and fever with other signs and symptoms after coming from the affected countries within the last 21 days,” he said.