Mumbai: Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is away from the cricket field for quite some time.

But the former Indian cricket team captain was spotted in the Indian dressing room on the fourth day of the India-South Africa Test.

Despite being off the field he is in the news for his love towards four wheelers.

Dhoni added another car in his garage – a suave Nissan Jonga.

It is a rough and tough off-roader and in fact, more than 20 years old and it has served the Indian army in the past. The SUV was brought by the former Team India skipper from Punjab. The car was manufactured in the year 1999.

.@msdhoni and his unparalleled love for Indian Army. He recently purchased the vintage 20 years old 'Nissan Jonga' from Punjab! The car was manufactured in the year 1999 and used by the armed forces. 🇮🇳😇#IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/LmfSwVtmTx — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) October 21, 2019

Soon after he got behind the wheels, Dhoni went to a nearby petrol pump where he was welcomed by a throng of fans who surrounded him to catch a glimpse and take selfies. And Twitter was soon flooded with his pictures.

.@msdhoni marked his presence at JSCA in style as he took his new car 'Jonga' for a spin!💙😇#Dhoni #TeamIndia #Ranchi pic.twitter.com/HKNmT5KavZ — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) October 22, 2019

Dhoni is the proud owner of Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra, Mahindra Scorpio, Mitsubishi Pajero and more recently, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and in two wheelers, the stumper has some great additions like the Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, BSA, Suzuki Hayabusha and a Norton Vintage among others.