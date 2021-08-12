Chhatrapur: Even as the state government is emphasising on industries to create scope of employment, MSME parks will be set up in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.

Chairman of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) Asit Kumar Tripathy deliberated on issues related to development of industries and its bottlenecks in Ganjam, Gajapati, Nayagarh and Kandhamal districts.

Tripathy chaired a programme on Industry Care where officials of the industries department and the officials of four districts were present at Chhatrapur.

“Various problems coming in the way of establishment of industrial units should be sorted out on the spot with the help of officials of industries and government to spur growth of this sector in all the four districts,” he observed.

It was learnt that MSME parks will be set up in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.

Multiple issues faced by industries like Grasim, Tata SEZ, Gopalpur Port and several industrial units in three other districts were discussed elaborately at the programme.

“Timeline has been set for the issues which have remained unresolved as yet. Officials concerned will be responsible for effective redressal of problems and hurdles besetting the industrial sector in the four districts.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has given a directive for onthe-spot redressal of issues,” he pointed out.

Ganjam has a vast scope of exploring industries to encash flower, fish, prawn and mushroom farming while tourism and hospitality sector has good potential in Gajapati and Kandhamal districts, he added.

Similarly, Nayagarh has a vast scope of industries, he said, adding MSME parks are going to be set up in Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.

The programme was attended by industries secretary Hemant Sharma, IPICOL MD S Punia, secretary of the MSME department Satyabrata Sahu, director of industries Mohammed Sidique Alam and Collectors of Ganjam and Gajapati, among others.

