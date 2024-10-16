Bengaluru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) chairman K Marigowda Wednesday resigned from the post, amid a row over irregularities in the allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathi BM.

He submitted his resignation to the Urban Development Department Secretary.

“I have resigned following directions from the CM. Also, as I had health issues, I have resigned….there was no pressure on me, as I had health issues I have resigned,” Marigowda told reporters here.

Responding to a question, he said, “The investigation is on, and it will continue….it will be known from the probe whether there were any irregularities.”

PTI