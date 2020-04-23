Mumbai: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani is again back at helm after a while. He is again Asia’s richest person after a deal with Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook Inc that sent his conglomerate’s stock surging.

Ambani’s fortune went up about $4.7 billion to $49.2 billion Wednesday, after Reliance Industries Ltd. surged 10%. The bounce put Reliance Industries chairman about $3.2 billion in front of Chinese tycoon Jack Ma, as indicated by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The ranking are updated after the end of each exchanging day the United States.

Facebook Inc. will pump in $5.7 billion in the US person to person communication giant’s lucrative deal since the 2014 acquisition of WhatsApp as it looks for a dependable balance in its greatest worldwide market. The US organisation will buy about 10 per cent stakes in Jio Platforms, which brings together digital apps and a wireless platform under one roof, the Mumbai-based organisation said in a statement Wednesday.

Prior to Wednesday, Ambani, the owner of the world’s largest oil refinery, had depreciated on the 2020 index by $14 billion — the biggest dollar fall of anyone in Asia. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s Ma — whose foundation donated 100 million masks to the World Health Organisation this week in fight against coronavirus pandemic, was poorer by almost $1 billion till Tuesday.

“At the core of our partnership is the commitment that Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and I share for the all-around digital transformation of India,” Ambani stated in a web video posted on the Facebook page of Jio. He also added that Facebook’s brands have become household names in India. “WhatsApp in particular, has entered our people’s daily vocabulary in all the 23 official languages of India,” Ambani said.

Tightening hold

The tie-up with Jio would help Zuckerberg step up his expansion in India which is rapidly embracing online payment and e-commerce with more people possessing smartphones. Jio Infocomm quickly consolidated their hold by offering freebies and undercutting rivals in the wireless market.

With half-billion internet users, India is a sought-after market for the largest technology companies of the world, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Microsoft Corp. Facebook has about 250 million Indian users, while WhatsApp has more than 400 million use in India.

That should help Jio get a tighter hold, if James Crabtree is believed. Crabtree is the author of The Billionaire Raj, a book on the wealthiest people of India. But the transaction also shows the extent of Ambani’s personal influence, he said.

“This deal clearly shows that if you want to play big in Indian tech, you need to play nice with Mukesh Ambani,” Crabtree was quoted as saying.

PNN