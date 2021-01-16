Bhubaneswar, Jan 16: The three-day long Odissi Fest at the magnificent Mukteswar temple here concluded on a high note with spellbinding performances of Odissi by renowned Odissi dancers of national and international repute. It was as if the dancing damsels coming alive out of the 10th century monument Mukteswar Temple, indisputably one of the most refined and beautiful temples of Odisha.

The evening’s programme was started after lighting of the lamp by Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, minister, Odia language, literature & culture and tourism; Shreemaye Mishra, chairperson, OTDC Ltd., Guru Aruna Mohanty, secretary, Orissa Dance Akademy; Sachin Ramachandra Jadhav, director, tourism and Sangita Gosain, chief executive, GKCM Odissi Research Centre.

The first programme of the evening was a chorus in honour of Lord Shiva eulogizing the glory of Lord Shiva presented by music director Guru Srinibas Satapathy and his group.

Renowned hearing-impaired danseuse Sonali Mohapatra started her programme with Mangalacharan followed by Abhinaya choreographed by Durga Charan Ranbir and music composed by Sukanta Kumar Kundu. Her last item was pallavi choreographed by herself.

Sripunya Mohanty and Pratap Barik performed a duet. They presented pallavi choreographed by Guru Aruna Mohanty followed by Abhinaya choreographed by Guru Aruna Mohanty and music composed by Guru Dhaneswar Swain.

The concluding item of the evening was a group Odissi presentation by Jyotsnarani Sahoo and the group of Soor Mandir, Cuttack. Their first item was Vandana-Shivamaya followed by Geetabhinay – Rasanuraga and the last item was Sudha Nrutya – Keerti Kalabati choreographed by Guru Jyotsnarani Sahoo and music composed by Guru Swapneswar Chakraborty. The programme was anchored by En Srinivas Ghatuari and Sanhati Pani.