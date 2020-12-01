Bambolim (Goa): Two goals in either half from striker Adam Le Fondre, and one from midfielder Hernan Santana, along with an inspired performance from Hugo Boumous, helped Mumbai City cruise to a 3-0 win over SC East Bengal in the ISL at the GMC Stadium here Tuesday. East Bengal had earlier lost 0-2 in their debut game against ATK Mohun Bagan. It is the first time that a team have scored more than two goals in a match this season.

Mumbai City dominated possession, as was expected. However, unlike their previous matches this season, Sergio Lobera’s team were able to convert their chances against East Bengal.

The first goal came in the 20th minute at the end of a brilliant counter- attack sparked by Rowllin Borges’ long ball from near Mumbai’s box to Boumous upfront. The Frenchman went past Surchandra Singh Chandan and then cut back to Le Fondre inside the box who turned it into the net with ease.

Mumbai came out all guns blazing in the second half and earned a penalty two minutes into it. Le Fondre slotted it home as East Bengal goal-keeper Debjit Majumder dived the wrong way.

Ten minutes later, Boumous turned in a lofted pass into the box from a free-kick. Santana got to it and smashed into the bottom right corner to make it 3-0 for Mumbai. East Bengal had a few chances to score after that, notably a shot from Jeje Lalpekhlua but that was blocked out by Mohamad Rakip.