Mumbai: More than 20 children held hostage by a man inside a studio in Mumbai’s Powai area were safely rescued by police and fire brigade teams Thursday, an official said.

“All the children are safe,” said joint commissioner of police Satyanarayan.

The man, identified as Rohit Arya, who appeared to be mentally unstable, was taken into custody, said another official.

The dramatic situation unfolded at R A Studio near the L&T building over an hour Thursday afternoon.

The children, boys and girls around 15 years old, had been called for an audition, as per the preliminary information.

Before the children were rescued, Arya released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money.

If he was not allowed to do so, he would set fire to the studio, he threatened.