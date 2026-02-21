Chhatrapur: The delimitation of the newly formed Chhatrapur Municipality has triggered political tension, with opposition leaders staging a protest Friday in front of the Ganjam Collectorate against the inclusion of five gram panchayats.

Protesters rallied against the decision to include Aryapalli, Kanamana, Agasti Nuagan, Podapadar and Chikalkhandi within municipal limits. Despite security deployment, demonstrators attempted to enter the Collectorate premises.

They submitted a memorandum to Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan, demanding the withdrawal of the decision within seven days. The protesters warned they would intensify their agitation — including road blockades and shutdowns of the IRE plant and Gopalpur Port — if their demands are not met. They alleged the government ignored the views of the respective sarpanches before taking the decision.

According to them, the move would burden economically weaker residents with higher taxes and fees for services currently available at lower costs. Meanwhile, ruling party leaders and local government representatives held a separate rally Thursday supporting the inclusion, saying it would accelerate development and benefit residents. They accused opposition groups of politicising the issue.

The district administration recently notified new ward boundaries and seat reservations and invited objections until February 21.