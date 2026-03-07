Gop: A 17-year-old college student was seriously injured after being attacked with a blade in an alleged attempt to murder her at Nagpursahi village under Gop police station in Puri district Friday.

The victim, Rani Bishwal, daughter of Charan Bishwal, was cycling to Gop College to appear for her Plus II examination at around 8.30 am when the incident occurred.

According to reports, she had travelled barely 300 metres from her house when an unidentified assailant allegedly took advantage of the morning fog and attacked her with a blade, causing severe injuries to her neck, shoulder, back and other parts of her body.

The assault, which lasted barely two minutes, took place near Muguriasahi village. Local women who witnessed the incident raised an alarm, forcing the attacker to flee the spot on a motorcycle. Family members rushed to the scene after being informed and took the critically injured girl to the Gop Community Health Centre, where she was given primary treatment.

Following the incident, the traumatised student could not appear for her Physics examination. Based on a complaint lodged by her father, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Gop police station officer Durga Charan Mahapatra said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused, adding that the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.