Amroha (Uttar Pradesh): This Amroha woman has returned to haunt everyone. She was declared dead by the police over eight months ago. Police also arrested some relatives of the woman for ‘honour killing’. But now the Amroha woman is making the police eat their own words by returning to her village alive.

Police have reopened the case. The person who had investigated the matter has been suspended, a senior officer said.

The woman’s father is a farmer and a resident of Adampur’s Malakpur village in the district. He had lodged a complaint with police February 6, 2019 that his daughter had gone missing. On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case of kidnapping against six people as the girl could not be located. However, December 28, police arrested her father, brother and another relative, accusing them of honour killing.

They claimed that the father-son duo have confessed to killing the woman. The duo told the police they stuffed her body in a bag and threw it into the Ganga. Police had then shown ‘her clothes’ and some ‘illegal arms’ to substantiate the investigation.

However, to everyone’s surprise, she appeared at a nearby village with a child Friday. The girl said she had fled with her lover to Delhi after marriage. SP Dr Vipin Tada said the case has been reopened and a high-level inquiry has been started by the additional SP in this regard.

The then Adampur SHO who had investigated the case has been suspended, Tada said. He added that the girl will be produced before a court for further action. Proceedings for the release of those arrested have been initiated. However, a case will be registered against her husband for marrying a minor, he added.

A similar such case had occurred in Bulandshahr a few months ago. A woman given up for dead after her family wrongly identified a body stuffed in suitcase had turned out alive a few days ago.