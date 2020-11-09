Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out Monday a search at the residence of actor Arjun Rampal here. The raids were part of it probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood. The NCB sleuths also asked Arjun Rampal him to appear before the agency November 11, a police official said. Electronic gadgets were seized during the search at the house of the 47-year-old actor in suburban Mumbai.

According to NCB sources, summons was also issued to producer Firoz Nadiadwala, asking him to appear before the drug law enforcement agency November 11.

The search at the residence of the model-turned-actor came a day after the NCB arrested producer Nadiadwala’s wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede told this agency Sunday that Nadiadwala was summoned by the anti-drugs. However, he failed to appear Sunday.

“We have arrested Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is on,” he had said.

Sunday, a team of NCB sleuths searched the residence of the Nadiadwalas and seized 10 grams of ganja. Officials added the contraband was procured from one Wahid Abdul Kadir Sheikh alias Sultan who was arrested earlier.

It should also be stated that Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades has also been summoned by the NCB. The development came following the raid which lasted for more than eight hours.

The anti-drug agency has seized the Rampal’s iPad, few mobile phones and a laptop, apart from some other electronic gadgets. Meanwhile, last month the NCB had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella’s brother, in a drugs case.

The NCB is cracking down on Bollywood’s alleged drug links that came to the fore after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death June 14. Many high-profile Bollywood celebs have been questioned by the NCB so far in the drugs case.