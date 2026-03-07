Kolkata/New Delhi: A fierce political slugfest erupted in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, after President Droupadi Murmu flagged lack of development among tribals in north Bengal, drawing an angry retort from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the TMC of insulting the President.

The exchange quickly escalated into a three-cornered political controversy involving the President, Banerjee and the PM, injecting fresh heat into the tribal outreach battle between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing the 9th International Santal Conference near Bagdogra, Murmu expressed concern that Santals and other adivasi communities in north Bengal were yet to fully benefit from development despite their contribution to the nation, triggering a sharp reaction from the TMC.

Banerjee accused the President of speaking “on the advice of the BJP”, and questioned her silence on alleged atrocities against tribals in states such as Manipur and Chhattisgarh.

Wading into the controversy, the PM accused the West Bengal government of insulting the President during her visit, calling the episode “shameful and unprecedented”, and alleging that the TMC dispensation had “truly crossed all limits”.

In her address, Murmu said, “I do not think that Santals and other adivasis in this area are fully progressing. The benefits of development have not reached you as they should.”

Later, while speaking to reporters at Phasidewa where the programme was scheduled to be held, Murmu voiced dissatisfaction over the low turnout at the event.

She questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar near Siliguri to a location close to Bagdogra airport, suggesting the move made it difficult for tribal participants to attend.

Murmu also noted the absence of Banerjee and state ministers during her visit.

“Generally, when the President is coming, the CM should be welcoming her and other ministers should be present. But, she did not come,” Murmu said, adding that Banerjee was like her “younger sister” and that she herself was “a daughter of Bengal”.

The remarks prompted a sharp political response from Banerjee, who accused the BJP of using the President’s office to attack the state government ahead of elections.

Escalating her confrontation with constitutional authorities, Banerjee said politics was being played “using the Hon’ble President on the advice of the BJP” and by alleging that “no work has been done for tribals”.

“I feel ashamed to even say this. We respect the Hon’ble President. But she too, has been sent to play politicsâ€¦ I am sorry, Madam. I have great regard for you, but you are being guided by BJP’s policies and instructions,” she said, addressing an anti-SIR dharna in Kolkata.

The CM also rejected the claim that the state government did not sent representatives to the event, saying Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was present, and the programme was not organised by the Bengal government.

Linking the controversy to the ongoing political battle over the SIR of electoral rolls, she alleged tribal voters were being targeted during the revision process.

“Do you (President Murmu) know how many tribals were deleted from the voter list in Bengal? Please find out about that as well and speak up against it,” she said.

Banerjee also questioned the BJP’s record on tribal welfare in states governed by it, citing alleged atrocities against tribals in Manipur, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“When tribals were facing atrocities in Manipur, why were you silent? Why is Bengal being singled out?” she said.

The controversy drew a strong reaction from the PM, who said that the office of the President is above politics and its sanctity should always be respected. He expressed hope that better sense will prevail among the West Bengal government and the ruling TMC.

“This is shameful and unprecedented. Everyone who believes in democracy and the empowerment of tribal communities is disheartened,” Modi said in a post on X.

He said that the pain and anguish expressed by the President, who herself hails from a tribal community, has caused immense sadness in the minds of the people of India.

“The TMC Government of West Bengal has truly crossed all limits. Their administration is responsible for this insult to the President,” he said.

Modi said it is equally unfortunate that a subject as important as Santal culture is treated so casually by the West Bengal government.

Meanwhile, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan described “lapses” in President Murmu’s event in West Bengal as unfortunate, saying the high constitutional office must always get the dignity it deserves.

Reacting to the PM’s remarks, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee accused the BJP-led establishment of ganging up against West Bengal.

“People of West Bengal vs BJP+ECI+ED+IT+CBI+NIA+CAPF+Governor+20 Union Ministers+10 CMs+Prime Minister+Respected Rashtrapati Ji+Godi Media. When the entire establishment lines up against Bengal, Bengal stands stronger. Bring it on!” he said on X.

TMC MP Sagarika Ghosh accused BJP of playing “nasty” politics using the President’s office.

The TMC and the BJP have been intensifying outreach among tribal communities in north Bengal and the Jangalmahal belt, a politically significant bloc in a state where 16 assembly constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes, and tribal voters influence outcomes in at least 15 more.