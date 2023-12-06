New Delhi: Elon Musk-run X Wednesday released a new feature that will let users share their community posts with all followers on iOS.

An engineer at X announced the feature in a post, saying that the new feature is available to users on iOS first and will be available on the web and Android soon.

“We just released a new feature in the latest iOS update. When you post to a community, you can now also ‘share the post with your followers’. Community post will be broadcasted to your followers and visible in your profile. Coming soon to Web and Android,” he wrote.

Users who want to broadcast a community post can do so by selecting the “Also send to followers” option when posting in a community. The post will also be available in the poster’s profile.

In October, X launched two new subscription plans for its users, including a $16 per month Premium Plus plan that lets people pay more to get the biggest boost for their replies.

In addition to Premium Plus, the company has also launched a new “Basic” option for $3 per month for a small boost to your replies.

The platform also launched a new Basic tier for $3 per month (when signing up via the web) that “gives you access to the most essential Premium features”.