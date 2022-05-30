New Delhi: Billionaire Elon Musk Monday shared some motivational thoughts on Twitter.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared that “happiness is a choice”.

Musk reminded people that every day is a fresh start, and that one can always choose to be happy.

“Tomorrow will be the first sunrise of the rest of ur life, make it what u want,” Musk wrote on the microblogging platform.

“And remember that happiness is a choice.”

He also pondered about time saying “when thinking about deep time, what is more astounding is to think about how much time is ahead!”

Earlier, Musk shared a snarky cartoon of himself as a rescuer of a blue bird, Twitter’s official mascot with his 95.7 million followers.

The tweets come amidst the Twitter takeover saga. Musk has put the $44 billion Twitter buyout on hold over bots and fake accounts.

At a conference in Miami this month, he said that Twitter could have at least four times more fake accounts than what has been revealed in its filing.

Musk wants CEO Parag Agrawal to tell him the exact percentage of bots on the platform. Twitter currently says less that 5 per cent of accounts on its platforms can be fake.