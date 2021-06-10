Amid scorching heat diet often goes for a toss for a lot of people. A little carelessness regarding food and drink can take a toll on your health. In summer, complaints of stomach issues such as vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, gas and indigestion are quite common. In such a situation, you need to keep your body and stomach issues under control. That is why you need to take your diet according to the season. Today, we are telling you about 5 such vegetables eaten in summer which will keep your body cool. You must include them in your diet.

Cucumber- In summer you must include cucumber in your diet. Cucumber is rich in nutrients. You can also eat cucumber in the form of salad and as a vegetable. The water content in cucumber is very high, so eating cucumber in summer keeps the stomach cool. Cucumber contains vitamins K and C as well as antioxidants. Eating cucumber in summer keeps the body hydrated as well.

Green Beans– In summer, you must also eat beans in food. You can eat them in any kind of salad or vegetable. Beans are very low in calories. Beans are considered effective in weight loss. Beans are light but rich in fibre and this improves digestion. Beans contain nutrients like vitamin K, protein, iron, zinc and antioxidants.

Gourd-Gourd is considered a treasure trove of nutrients among vegetables. It is very beneficial in summer. Gourd contains calcium, which makes bones strong. Consuming it keeps stomach-related issues, high cholesterol and blood sugar under control. It is good to eat gourd in summer.

Bitter gourd– It may taste bitter, but is very beneficial for the body. Bitter gourd’s juice acts like medicine for the heart and stomach. Bitter gourd contains vitamin C, iron, calcium and potassium which keeps the digestive system right and keeps blood sugar level under control. Bitter gourd in summer keeps the body cool.

Green leafy vegetables– In the summer, you should also eat leafy vegetables such as spinach, amaranth and mint. You can eat them in soup, dal, paratha, salad in any way. Green vegetables are rich in iron and calcium. They are high in folate and water as well.