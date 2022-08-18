Sri Krishna Janmashtami also known as Gokulashtami is a grand festival celebrated with passionate fervour by devotees all over India and abroad alike to commemorate the birth of Lord Krishna, reincarnation of Lord Vishnu in Dapar, one of the four Yugas in Hinduism. He gave the message of Bhagwat Gita. It is an important festival, particularly in the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism.

The Auspicious Day: According to Hindu almanac, the auspicious day is observed annually on the Ashtami (8th day) of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) that falls in Shravana or Bhadrapad. As per Gregorian calendar, Janmashtami is celebrated in the month of August or September. This year the celebration will be observed on Aug 18 and Aug 19. The day is a gazetted holiday in many states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Orissa Tamil Nadu, Nagaland, Sikkim and so on.

Manifestation of God on Earth: Once Mother Earth laden with the load of sins due to unabated tyranny perpetrated by vicious kings and rulers, prayed to Lord Brahma, the creator of the Universe, to give her respite. Then Lord Brahma entreated Lord Vishnu for reincarnation to bereave her of these evil rulers. Lord Vishnu accorded the prayer.

Kamsa, the King of Mathura: Kamsa or Kansa was such a tyrant ruler of the Vrishni Kingdom. The capital of his kingdom was Mathura. Kansa was born to King Ugrasena and Queen Padmavati. He guided by Banasura and Narakasura, made up his mind to usurp the throne of Mathura overthrowing his father. Though Kansa is described as human in early sources, he is described as a demon king in Puranas. Named after his royal palace Bhoja, he is also called as Bhojapati.

According to Padma Purana, Kansa was not the biological son of Ugrasena. Padmavati while loitering in garden was beheld by a supernatural being Dramila who transformed himself into her husband’s shape and seduced her. When the truth revealed, the lived Padmavati cursed Dramila to go down to hell. She even hated her son Kansa so much that she cursed him to be slain by a member of his clan. Devaki, Kansa’s beloved sister, was married to Vasudeva.

Birth of Lord Krishna: On the auspicious night of Krishna’s birth, the weather was inclement. The cell where Devaki and Vasudeva were imprisoned was illuminated with bright light when the new born Krishna saw the light of the earth. A divine voice instructed Vasudeva to carry Krishan across the holy river Yamuna and leave him with the care and protection of his dearest friend Nandaraja, the cousin brother and close friend of Vasudeva. According to Harivamsha and other Puransa, Nanda, Mandaladhish (the chief) of Gokul, and his wife Yashoda were the foster parents of Krishna.

Coincidentally, Nandaraja and his wife had also given birth to a baby girl that very night. However, according to the divine voice, Vasudeva crossed the turbulent Yamuna. The Brobdingnagian multi-headed Shesh Naag with his huge hood protected the child and helped Vasudeva to carry the baby across the river. Vasudeva and Nandaraja swapped their babies. Then Vasudeva came back to the prison with the baby girl. King Kansa apprised of the birth of the eighth child of Devaki, hurled the baby girl against the wall of the prison. But the baby was not an ordinary one. She was the incarnation of Goddess Durga who prophesied “Tomare Badhibe Je, Gokule Bardiche Se” (The person who will slain you, is growing in Gokul). However, Kansa turned down the veracity of the prophecy as he was sure to kill all the children of Devaki.

Observation of Krishna’s Birthday: The birthday anniversary of Lord Krishna is particularly observed with pomp and grandeur in Mathaura and Vrindaban, the two places where Krishna was born and brought up. However, other Vashanabite and non-sectarian communities found in Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and others also celebrate the day with much enthusiasm.

Various Rituals: The devotees on the preceding day keep a night vigil and observe fasting until midnight, the auspicious moment of Krishna’s birth. The devotees on the day of fasting take Sankalpa (holy pledge) after the completion of morning rituals and the perform Krishna Puja during Nishita Kaal which is midnight as per Vedic time-keeping. Dance-drama enactments according to the Bhagavata Purana popularly known as Rasa Lila and Krishna Lila and devotional songs are organized in many regions including Mathura, in north eastern provinces like Assam, Manipur and in Rajasthan and Gujarat. Temples and houses are decorated with flowers, leaves. Elaborate arrangements are done in commemoration of various events regarding Krishna’s life in Mathura, the river Yamuna and Gokula (ancient Vraja).

Dahi Handi: Krishan Janmashtami is incomplete with Dahi Handi (earthen pot of yogurt) a festival of team sport. It is observed the day after Janmashtami. Despite plenty of production in Gokula, children were denied nourishment. King Kansa ordered to grab all the milk products. But mischievous Krishna with his accomplices stole butter and was called Makkhan Chor (butter thief). Therefore, people would hang the pots of their milk products i.e. butter and yogurt high in the ceiling beyond baby Krishna’s reach. But Krishna full of ingenuity would reach the pots by riding on human pyramids formed by his friends. This story symbolising mischief-mongering childhood innocence can be traced in the reliefs of Hindu temples, literatures and dance-drama repertoires. The festival of Dahi Handi is the re-enactment of this impish activity of Bal Krishna and his companions. An earthen pot replete with milk products and sweets are high hung from tall polls or ropes tied across buildings. Govinda teams surrounded by girls cheering, teasing and hindering to reach the pot, form human pyramids and at last break the pot. Govinda teams competing with one other are offered especially with cash prizes.

Celebration outside India: Janmashtami is celebrated abroad including Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Fiji, Caribbean countries including Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Dutch colony of Surinam, US and so on. Janmashtami is a national holiday in Bangladesh.

By Buddhadev Nandi